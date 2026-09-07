Acuity RM Group Plc - Further Contract Award from Prime Defence Contractor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

7 September 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "the Group")

Further Contract Award from Prime Defence Contractor

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that it has entered into a further contract with a prime defence contractor, which will deploy its STREAM Classic platform in support of the contractor's participation in a significant international defence-related programme.

Under the further contract, the Group will provide an additional three on-premises instances of its STREAM Classic platform generating additional annual recurring revenues in excess of £160,000. The contractor is the same customer as that referred to in the Group's announcement of 11 August 2026. Following this award, the contractor has purchased a total of five STREAM instances.

Programme context

The contractor is the first prime defence contractor to purchase STREAM instances in connection with the programme. The programme involves multiple prime contractors across a number of participating nations, each of which is subject to comparable security, risk, compliance and reporting obligations. The Board therefore believes there is potential for further deployments of STREAM, both with other contractors participating in the programme and in other participating nations.

The Group has visibility of a significant pipeline of related opportunities connected to the programme. Given the confidential and complex nature of the programme, the timing and scale of that pipeline cannot be forecast with precision.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, commented:

"This is the second award from this customer in under a month and takes them to five STREAM instances, all representing subscription, and likely recurring, revenue. What sits behind repeat orders of this kind is configurability - STREAM is set up to follow the customer's own risk process rather than requiring them to adopt ours.

That matters well beyond this programme. STREAM's risk modelling can be adapted to a wide range of methodologies, control frameworks and reporting requirements, which is why the same platform serves defence prime contractors, government departments and commercial organisations. Every contractor and every participating nation runs risk its own way, and we are able to meet each of them on their own terms."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital(Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions in respect of any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.