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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Juniper Research: Omnichannel Payment Platform Revenue to Exceed $100 Billion Globally by 2031, as Leading Platforms Set to Capitalise Are Revealed

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research by global tech strategists Juniper Research found total revenue from omnichannel payment platforms will grow 57% over the next five years; rising from $56 billion in 2026 to $108 billion in 2031.

This impressive growth is being driven by increased adoption from merchants seeking to streamline their operational processes. By combining different channels into a single solution, merchants can reduce the operational burden of payments. The leading omnichannel payment platforms also integrate with third-party services, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions; increasing efficiency. The report highlights that omnichannel payment platforms must prioritise integration with third-party systems that add value for merchants in a tailored way; focusing on popular platforms in their target markets.

An extract of the report, Omnichannel Payment Platform Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download. It also forms part of Juniper Research's new Merchant Payments Subscription; offering tailored insights and data for the rapidly moving sector.

New Competitor Leaderboard Reveals Platforms Set to Capitalise

Underpinned by robust methodology, the new Competitor Leaderboard ranks the 16 top omnichannel payment platforms globally; based on several criteria including channel coverage, feature range, and future business prospects.

The top five leaders for 2026:

  1. Stripe
  2. Worldpay
  3. PayPal
  4. Square
  5. Adyen

The report identified data consolidation as a key strength of these leading omnichannel payment platforms. Report author Michael Greenwood commented, "Payment data is evolving from an operational by-product into a source of value. It will lay the groundwork for more sophisticated merchant services including AI-powered analytics, loyalty programmes, and personalisation. The leading platforms recognise this, and are already delivering data-driven value to their clients."

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the omnichannel payment platform market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 48,000 datapoints, across 71 countries. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research
Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights; helping industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:
Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aefbd82-d3fe-4e83-ae32-2339404be374


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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