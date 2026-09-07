A research group led by scientists from Qatar University has proposed a new design for a semi-transparent photovoltaic (STPV) greenhouse. The researchers optimized the greenhouse geometry to increase electricity generation while maintaining constraints such as total floor area and STPV coverage. "This study introduces a novel greenhouse design that focuses on maximizing solar energy capture on the south-facing sections and wall surfaces, specifically tailored for the climatic conditions of Qatar," the researchers said. "The new design is evaluated and compared with common greenhouse configurations, ...

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