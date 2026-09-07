Meet New MGTL Series: Sungrow's Latest Innovation for Homes and Businesses

DA NANG, Vietnam, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, proudly announced the launch of the next-generation three-phase hybrid inverters MGTL Series across Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and beyond.

The MGTL Series covering a power range from 10 kW to 25 kW, integrates solar and energy storage capabilities into a highly integrated solution, helping householders and businesses maximize solar utilization, strengthen energy resilience, and simplify system deployment.

Higher Yields for More Solar Value

To unlock more value from every solar installation, the MGTL series features an industry-leading ESS PID solution-PID Zero technology - to help protect PV modules and maintain long-term system performance. With PV input current of up to 20A per string, compatibility with high-current PV modules, and a wide MPPT voltage range, the series supports up to 250% PV over-sizing.

By combining advanced PV compatibility with intelligent energy conversion technologies, the new MGTL series significantly improves overall energy efficiency and delivers higher yields.

Seamless Backup for Greater Energy Resilience

As electricity demand becomes increasingly dynamic, reliable backup power is becoming essential for modern homes and businesses.

The MGTL Series delivers 0 ms switching between grid-tied and off-grid modes, enabling uninterrupted power supply during grid outages. Supporting up to 200% three-phase unbalanced output, a maximum charge and discharge current of 440A, and up to 2.0x AC overload capacity for 10 seconds, it powers demanding household and business loads with greater confidence.

Simplified Installation with Effortless Experience

The MGTL Series is also designed to improve the experience for installers and end users. Fanless operation enables ultra-quiet performance as low as 35 dB(A)(MG10/12/15Tl), while a 4.3-inch touchscreen on selected MGTL models supports convenient local monitoring and system adjustment.

Equipped with an integrated multi-function port, it enables flexible connections with diesel generators and smart loads, and the bus-bar terminal battery design supports streamlined battery deployment, supporting installers with fast, streamlined system deployment.

Built for Safety and Durability with an Open Battery Ecosystem

As safety remains a top priority for Sungrow, the MGTL series features standard AFCI 3.0R arc-fault detection, covering cable runs up to 200 meters with a 20A detection current-keeping rooftops safe even over long distances and providing early warning against electrical fire risks. Integrating a patented explosion-proof design with dual pressure relief, an IP66 protection rating, and C5 anti-corrosion capability to ensure dependable operation in challenging environments.

At the same time, the series offers high versatility by seamlessly connecting with Sungrow's MBL120 and MBL160 battery series and an expanding range of third-party battery solutions. Together with the iSolarCloud platform, users and installers gain access to real-time system data and customizable energy management insights within a secure and open ecosystem.

With the launch of the MGTL Series, Sungrow continues to advance residential energy innovation by delivering smarter, safer, and more resilient energy systems for evolving needs.

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