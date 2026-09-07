Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2026) - On August 4, the 20th Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 5th New Investment Event (the "2026 Frost & Sullivan New Investment Event") officially opened at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai. In conjunction with the Summit, the Celebratory Banquet for the 65th Anniversary of Frost & Sullivan Global and the 20th Anniversary of the GIL Summit in China was held, where the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Awards and China Awards were announced.

Based on recent years' research and analysis of the global CGT industry enabling sector, as well as evaluation of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan awarded Shenzhen CellBri Bio-Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "CellBri") the "Global CGT Industry Enabling Technology Innovation Leadership Award." Dr. Neil Wang, Global Senior Vice President, Co-Chairman of Asia Pacific and Chairman of China, Frost & Sullivan, and Yang Guoping, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan Growth Strategy Committee, Chairman of Dazhong Transportation Group, presented the award to Shenzhen CellBri Bio-Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Frost & Sullivan presents the "GLOBAL CGT INDUSTRY ENABLING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD" to

Shenzhen CellBri Bio-Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Dr. Neil Wang, Global Senior Vice President, Co-Chairman of Asia Pacific and Chairman of China, Frost & Sullivan, and Yang Guoping, Chairman of Frost & Sullivan Growth Strategy Committee, Chairman of Dazhong Transportation Group, presented the award to Shenzhen CellBri Bio-Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

CellBri is a technology innovator in the industrialization of Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT), developing automated, digital, and integrated manufacturing technologies that support more efficient cellular processing workflows.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Shenzhen, CellBri focuses on upstream CGT equipment, directly tackling the industry's persistent challenges of insufficient production capacity and prohibitive costs. It pioneered the integrated philosophy of "Tools define the process; the process defines the product" By consolidating the entire workflow - cell processing, magnetic bead-based sorting, transduction, expansion, washing, concentration, formulation, and dispensing - into a single standardized platform, CellBri enables continuous, automated, and fully traceable manufacturing. This represents a significant departure from traditional fragmented, labor-intensive, and poorly controlled CGT production models, eliminating critical equipment hurdles that have long hindered the transition from lab to commercial scale.

With scalable manufacturing capacity and a fully integrated closed-loop system, CellBri empowers CGT companies worldwide.

Backed by an 11,000-square-meter state-of-the-art, automated production hub capable of delivering 500,000 consumable sets annually, CellBri provides global biopharma partners with reliable, high-volume supply chain security. The company's technology is field-proven across more than 10 countries, supporting over 200 organizations and 100+ advanced therapy pipelines, including landmark commercial MSC approvals and multiple CAR-T therapies. Operating from China's premier biomanufacturing cluster, CellBri combines local execution excellence with global standards to empower cell therapy workflows from R&D to commercial scale.

Its flexible modular architecture and end-to-end closed-loop system deliver distinct competitive advantages, while a robust patent portfolio forms a formidable intellectual property moat.

CellBri's customizable modular architecture replaces rigid, fragmented stand-alone equipment with a flexible, end-to-end bioprocessing ecosystem, shifting the paradigm from adapting workflows to rigid hardware to configuring hardware around the unique biology of each therapy. The integrated matrix spans fully enclosed automated unit operations including: cell processing, magnetic bead-based selection, viral transduction, expansion, washing, concentration, and final formulation. All instruments using their own GMP-compliant single-use kits. Demonstrating this operational efficiency in collaboration with Fosun Kairos on an autologous dual-target CAR-T program, CellBri's automated platform reduced cell manufacturing turnaround time to just 48 hours. Protected by more than 400 patents worldwide (including over 60 international filings), CellBri is globally recognized as a high-impact, agile technology pioneer, that has been punching well above its weight class to deliver advanced manufacturing solutions to the cell therapy sector.

By automating closed-loop operations and reducing reliance on labor-intensive processes, CellBri directly addresses prohibitive manufacturing costs, enabling biopharma developers to lower operational overhead and scale sustainably. Evolving from an equipment manufacturer into a global platform partner, CellBri collaborates with international bioprocessing stakeholders to deliver standardized, compliant manufacturing solutions that accelerate the translation of novel cell therapies worldwide.

About the Frost & Sullivan Global Innovation Leadership Award

The 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global CGT Industry Enabling Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognizes enterprises for outstanding performance and remarkable achievements in technological innovation, commercial success, and customer value. The Frost & Sullivan team, through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research, nominated a group of competitive outstanding companies to an independent judging panel. The independent judging panel, composed of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and well-known listed company entrepreneurs, rigorously evaluated the nominees proposed by the Frost & Sullivan team and decided to award the "2026 GLOBAL CGT INDUSTRY ENABLING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION LEADERSHIP AWARD" to Shenzhen CellBri Bio-Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

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