Another Versatile Android Tablet Alternative: Huion Kamvas Pad 12 Unveiled

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huion officially announced its new Android tablet, the Kamvas Pad 12, one year following the launch of its Kamvas Slate tablet series. As an industry-leading manufacturer and innovator, Huion has expanded its product lineup to adapt to today's competitive market landscape.

Unlike Kamvas Slate series, Kamvas Pad 12 features the battery-free EMR pen PW600C, powered by the latest PenTech 4.0. The pen can magnetically attach to the tablet for superior portability and convenience. This tablet is also equipped with other eye-catching technologies and handy creative features. Let's quickly walk through its standout highlights.

What Makes It Special?

With a 12.2-inch 2K (2400 x 1600) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers crystal-clear details and smooth line performance. Its 3:2 aspect ratio is perfect for document reading; combined with the split-screen functionality, it boosts productivity when drawing with reference images or jotting down notes mid-read.

The tablet also features Canvas Glass 3.0 technology, the signature glass treatment featured across Huion's third-generation Kamvas creative displays. The soft-light screen reduces eye fatigue during long drawing sessions, while its textured surface delivers a realistic paper-like drawing feel. The AG+AF coating minimizes distracting reflections and prevents stubborn fingerprints and smudges from covering the screen.

Most importantly, Kamvas Pad 12 runs on the latest Android 16 OS, built to balance enhanced productivity, robust security and intuitive usability. It also comes preloaded with a full suite of creative apps, including HiPaint, Clip Studio Paint, ibisPaint X, MediBang Paint and Huion Note, enabling users to sketch and take notes anytime, anywhere.

For users focused on processing power, the tablet is driven by an 8-core MediaTek Genio 720 processor. It delivers fluid, crisp graphics with zero lag, even when running multiple apps simultaneously or creating multiple layers in the drawing application.

Is It the Perfect Tablet for You?

Kamvas Pad 12 is an all-round creative tablet built for drawing, gaming, studying and office work. It is a lightweight, portable pick for pen display and pen tablet enthusiasts who travel frequently and want to create anywhere, anytime.

Who Is Huion?

Huion is an established leading brand with 15 years of experience developing and manufacturing cost-effective, high-performance digital creative hardware. For our latest product news and updates, follow our Instagram account @huiontablet or learn more at huion.com.

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