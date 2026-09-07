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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Sky Labs: CART Blood Pressure Monitor Demonstrates Utility in BP Monitoring for AF and Heart Failure Patients

- First to demonstrate clinical utility of ring-type BP monitoring in AF and heart failure patients
- Highlighted CART blood pressure monitor's multifaceted value, including ESH-based validation and sleep apnea tracking

MUNICH and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs (CEO Jack ByungHwan Lee) announced on the 7th that it shared clinical research outcomes of its ring-type blood pressure monitor, CART, at ESC Congress 2026 in Munich, Germany.

Outshining major global big tech companies in on-site interest, Sky Labs hosted five dedicated sessions presenting new clinical data on atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF) patients for the first time.

Professor Ki-Hong Lee (Chonnam National University Hospital) presented a 24-hour BP monitoring study on AF patients, stating, "Using the CART blood pressure monitor, we achieved an analyzable data rate of approximately 80%, demonstrating the utility of ring-type 24-hour BP testing and enabling continuous observation of nocturnal dipping patterns."

Professor In-Cheol Kim (Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital) shared research on severe HF patients (mean EF 29%), noting, "A simultaneous comparison between the CART blood pressure monitor and conventional 24-hour ABPM demonstrated high agreement, fully meeting ESH error margin criteria." This confirms CART as a reliable tool for personalized HF treatment.

Consequently, the CART blood pressure monitor enables continuous BP tracking even in AF and HF patients who previously faced measurement limitations with conventional cuffs due to irregular pulses or high variability.

Other clinical achievements were also highlighted. Professor Hae-Young Lee (Seoul National University Hospital) reaffirmed the CART blood pressure monitor's high reliability by fulfilling European Society of Hypertension recommendations for cuffless devices, including Static Test, Device Position Test, Awake/Asleep Test, and Exercise Test. Professor Eun-Mi Lee (Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital) shared a case of safe medication reduction by measuring true BP using CART in a patient experiencing cuff-induced pain and stress, while Professor Jong-Chan Youn (Seoul St. Mary's Hospital) analyzed over 12,000 breathing disorder events in 62 sleep apnea patients, tracking sharp BP surges right after breathing resumed.

Professors Seok-Min Kang (Severance Hospital) and George Stergiou (National and Kapodistrian University of Athens) commented, "Sky Labs is one of the few companies worldwide strictly adhering to rigorous ESH validation criteria for cuffless devices."

The CART blood pressure monitor uses PPG sensors and AI deep learning for 24-hour cuffless BP measurement via a finger ring. It is actively prescribed in over 2,000 Korean medical institutions, surpassing 300,000 cumulative prescriptions. It was also officially recommended in the 2026 Korean Society of Hypertension Guidelines (6th Edition)-a world-first for ring-type cuffless monitors.

Jack ByungHwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, stated, "At ESC 2026, we demonstrated CART's potential in managing complex cardiovascular conditions like AF and HF. Building on our over 300,000 prescriptions and guideline inclusion, we will accelerate our expansion into European and global markets."

About Sky Labs https://skylabs.io/en/
Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates "CART", a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for "CART BP pro," a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of '24-hour ABPM' (reimbursement code 'E6547') and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched "CART BP," a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

Media Inquiries
Inok Jung inok.jung@skylabs.io
Bomi Lee bomi.lee@skylabs.io

Disclaimer: CART blood pressure monitor is a prescription-only medical device intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare professional. Any adjustments to medication or treatment plans must be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cart-blood-pressure-monitor-demonstrates-utility-in-bp-monitoring-for-af-and-heart-failure-patients-302870962.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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