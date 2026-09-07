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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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OSCAL Shines at IFA 2026: Exploring New Possibilities for Future Living

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA Berlin 2026 is taking place from September 4-8, 2026, at Messegelände Berlin, Germany. As one of the world's leading consumer electronics events, IFA brings together global brands and innovations. OSCAL is showcasing its latest products across smart energy storage, rugged smartphones, and smart devices, highlighting new possibilities for home energy, outdoor exploration, mobile communication, and everyday life.

New Energy Storage: From Balcony Power to Portable Energy

At IFA 2026, OSCAL is introducing the Power Storage 3000 Balcony Energy Storage System, featuring 2500W output, expandable capacity from 3kWh to 15.3kWh, 4000W MPPT solar input, AI-powered TOU energy management, micro-inverter compatibility, and on-grid/off-grid use.

The PowerMax 6000 Pro delivers 6000W output and up to 57.6kWh capacity, while the PowerMax 2400 Pro offers 2400W output and up to 22.1kWh capacity, with wireless stacking and on-grid/off-grid operation. The PowerMax 3600 SE and 2400 SE provide additional flexible options for home backup, outdoor activities, travel, and mobile power needs.

Rugged Flagship Smartphones: Powerful Performance for Extreme Environments

OSCAL is showcasing the PILOT 8 and PILOT 6, designed for outdoor work, field inspections, and professional use. Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6690 platform, PILOT 8 supports up to 48GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 2TB TF expansion, alongside 20MP night vision, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, a 10,000mAh battery, and 55W fast charging.

The PILOT 6 combines a 160×120 thermal imaging sensor, 108MP Samsung camera, 2.4K 120Hz display, and 10,000mAh battery, with MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IP69K protection for demanding environments.

New Smart Devices: Designed for Work, Entertainment, and Family Life

OSCAL is also presenting FLAT 3C, FLAT 5, BOLT 2, Pad 200, and KIDO MINI. The Pad 200 features a 13.4-inch 120Hz display and PC Mode 3.0, while FLAT 5 and KIDO MINI are making early appearances at the show.

From energy solutions and rugged devices to smart products for everyday life, OSCAL is showcasing its expanding portfolio across energy, mobile devices, and smart technology. Visitors can experience the latest innovations and on-site highlights at the OSCAL booth throughout the show.

Event: IFA Berlin 2026
Venue: Messegelände Berlin, Germany
Booth: H3.2-171
Dates: September 4-8, 2026

Interested visitors can learn more at the OSCAL official website or visit the OSCAL booth at H3.2-171 during the show.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscal-shines-at-ifa-2026-exploring-new-possibilities-for-future-living-302870802.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.