Scandic Hotels Group AB: Scandic enters Freiburg and strengthens German growth journey

Scandic is continuing to grow selectively in Germany by partnering with property investors to reposition existing hotel assets in strong markets. In Freiburg, Scandic is collaborating with pan-European real estate investment manager IREMIS, which has acquired the real estate from the current owner, while Scandic signs a long-term lease agreement. The project adds a new destination, strengthens Scandic's presence in Germany and demonstrates the company's ability to unlock value through refurbishment, operations and sustainability-led repositioning.

The new hotel marks Scandic's entry into Freiburg, an attractive university and business city in southwestern Germany, close to both France and Switzerland. Freiburg is ranked among Germany's top hotel markets and is known for its strong leisure appeal, resilient demand base and distinct profile within sustainability, research, healthcare and green urban development.

The hotel has a prime location directly opposite Freiburg's main railway station and adjacent to the Konzerthaus, the city's leading congress and event venue. It is also within walking distance of Freiburg's historic old town, retail, restaurants and key cultural attractions. Scandic Freiburg is expected to become one of the city's leading internationally branded conference hotels, serving a broad mix of business, meetings and leisure guests.

"This is an important step in our continued German growth journey and a clear example of how Scandic can create value together with new property partners. Freiburg is a resilient and attractive city with strong year-round demand, and the hotel's location gives us an excellent platform to establish Scandic in a new German destination for both business and leisure guests," says Jens Mathiesen, President & CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

The hotel will be fully refurbished and upgraded to meet Scandic's standards. The repositioning includes a complete renovation of all rooms, redesigned restaurant and bar areas, upgraded meeting facilities and renewed wellness and fitness facilities. The hotel will have 219 rooms, approximately 480 square meters of flexible meeting space, restaurant and bar areas, as well as parking facilities.

The project also reflects Scandic's growing relevance as a partner for property owners and investors in Europe. Through both new developments and the repositioning of existing hotel properties in attractive locations, Scandic can support long-term value creation while expanding its brand presence in selected markets.

"We are open for business with partners who share our ambition to develop strong hotel assets in attractive destinations. This project shows how Scandic's operating platform, brand strength and sustainability focus can help reposition an existing hotel into a competitive, future-ready product," says Jesper Engman, Chief Development Officer at Scandic Hotels Group.

Sustainability will be an integrated part of the hotel experience, with operations certified according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. Scandic applies a resource-efficient approach to growth, with a focus on energy performance, long-term environmental standards and reduced impact across operations. The refurbishment will also enhance the guest experience through a room offering based on Scandic's Room Collection concept combining design, comfort and functionality with circular thinking and more sustainable material choices.

Scandic Freiburg is expected to open in autumn 2027 following refurbishment.



For more information, please contact:

Malin Selander, Communications Director, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: malin.selander@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 704 264 006

Rasmus Blomqvist, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: rasmus.blomqvist@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 702 335 367

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with a network of about 320 hotels with 68,000 rooms in operation and under development, in more than 150 destinations. The company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all operations and its award- winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com