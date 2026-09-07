Willis Towers Watson plc: Willis appoints Trevor Madden as Head of Captive and Insurance Management Solutions, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Trevor Madden as Head of Captive and Insurance Management Solutions, Asia Pacific, effective 1 November 2026.

Based in Singapore, Trevor will lead Willis' Captive and Insurance Management Solutions business across the region. He succeeds Joyce Chua, who is leaving the company to pursue personal priorities.

Peter Carter, Global Head of Captive and Insurance Management Solutions said: "Captives and alternative risk financing solutions are playing an increasingly strategic role in how organisations manage risk, deploy capital and strengthen resilience. Across the region, we continue to see growing interest from businesses seeking more sophisticated approaches to risk financing as they navigate an increasingly dynamic and interconnected risk environment.

"Trevor brings exceptional leadership experience, deep technical expertise and a proven track record of helping companies maximise the value of their captive and insurance management structures. His extensive experience across captive operations, governance, underwriting and regulatory engagement makes him ideally positioned to lead our Captive and Insurance Management Solutions business in Asia Pacific.

"I would like to also thank Joyce for her contributions to our Captive and Insurance Management Solutions practice in Asia Pacific. Under her leadership, we have strengthened our market presence and deepened our relationships with clients. We wish her every success in the future."

Christopher Lindsey, Managing Director, Risk & Analytics, Asia, added: "We are delighted to welcome Trevor to his new role in Singapore. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in Asia Pacific, one of the most dynamic and strategically important captive markets globally. As organisations across the region face increasingly complex and interconnected risks, captives solutions are becoming an essential component of sophisticated risk financing and resilience strategies.

"By combining our market-leading Risk and Analytics capabilities with deep captive expertise, Willis is well positioned to help clients in Asia design captive solutions that deliver greater clarity, resilience and cost efficiency."

Trevor joins the Asia Pacific team from the company's captive management operation in Dublin, Ireland, where he has held a number of senior leadership positions since 2003, most recently as a Managing Director. He brings more than 35 years of experience in the international insurance and reinsurance industry, with extensive expertise in captive management, underwriting, regulatory governance, risk management and business development. During his career, he has led teams responsible for the management and oversight of captive insurers and reinsurers operating across multiple jurisdictions. He has worked closely with organisations on the establishment, expansion and optimisation of captive insurance programmes.

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