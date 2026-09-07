Aroa Biosurgery: Peer-reviewed 411-patient study reports low infection rates with Myriad in complex soft tissue reconstruction

Interim MASTRR Registry analysis represents, to Aroa's knowledge, the largest published prospective bioscaffold analysis in in-patient soft tissue reconstruction

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX: ARX), a soft tissue regeneration company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of interim results from its ongoing MASTRR Registry, reporting low infection rates and no adverse events definitely related to Myriad products.

Published in Advances in Therapy, the interim analysis included 411 patients and 474 soft tissue defects treated across 10 US centers. To Aroa's knowledge, it is the largest published prospective analysis of a bioscaffold in in-patient soft tissue reconstruction.

Myriad Matrix and Myriad Morcells were evaluated across a broad range of complex soft tissue reconstruction procedures in a highly challenging real-world patient population. Approximately 59% of patients were ASA Class III or IV, indicating significant underlying systemic disease. In addition, 35% had diabetes, 30% had vascular disease and 23% used nicotine. The defects were similarly complex, with approximately 89% clean-contaminated or contaminated, 59% chronic, 15% involving confirmed osteomyelitis and 11% involving exposed structures, including bone, tendon or viscera.

Despite this complexity, deep tissue infection occurred in only 0.7% of patients and superficial infection in 2.9%. No infections were attributed to Myriad over a median follow-up period of 27 weeks. Across the 474 defects, the median number of Myriad applications was one.

Aroa CEO Brian Ward said the publication marks an important milestone for Myriad and the MASTRR Registry.

"This is an important milestone for Myriad and the MASTRR Registry. AROA is lifting the bar for the quality of clinical evidence in soft tissue reconstruction," M r Ward said.

"As the largest published prospective analysis of a bioscaffold in this field that we are aware of, the study provides a substantial dataset encompassing 411 patients and 474 complex soft tissue defects.

"Despite the challenging patient population, infection rates were exceptionally low, and no adverse events were causally related to Myriad. It is also encouraging to see the authors note the infection profile compared very favourably with other commercially available bioscaffolds, as we see this as a key differentiator."

The authors of the interim analysis discussed Myriad's low infection rates in the context of infection rates reported for several resorbable synthetic bioscaffold products used in complex soft tissue reconstruction, as reported in separately published meta-analyses. Those reported infection rates ranged from 16% to 25%.

Post-operative infections can delay healing, increase the risk of further complications and may require additional treatments, surgical interventions or hospitalization. A large US analysis of patients undergoing open surgical procedures found that a surgical site infection added an average 7.8-9.3 days to a patient's hospital stay and approximately US$18,600-US$21,000 in healthcare costs, with deep tissue infections creating an even greater burden.[1]

While the MASTRR interim analysis assessed safety rather than healthcare utilization or cost savings, Aroa said Myriad's favourable infection profile may be relevant to healthcare providers managing complex soft tissue defects.

The MASTRR Registry is an ongoing prospective, multicenter observational study evaluating the real-world safety and performance of Myriad Matrix and Myriad Morcells. More than 550 patients are currently enrolled, and the registry is approved to enroll up to 800 patients across 15 US sites.

The publication adds to previously published procedure-specific analyses from the MASTRR Registry in lower extremity reconstruction, trauma, burns, pilonidal disease and pressure injuries. Aroa expects the expanding registry dataset to support further analyses across multiple surgical specialties and applications.

Aroa said the findings support the growing body of clinical evidence for Myriad and build on the product's strong commercial momentum, following 54% sales growth in FY26.

The study, Safety of Ovine Forestomach Matrix Across 474 Soft Tissue Defects: Interim Results from the Prospective Multicenter MASTRR Registry, has been published in Advances in Therapy and is available online here

About AROA

Aroa Biosurgery is a soft-tissue regeneration company committed to 'unlocking regenerative healing for everybody'.

We develop, manufacture, sell and distribute medical and surgical products to improve healing in complex wounds and soft tissue reconstruction. Our products are developed from a proprietary AROA ECM technology platform, a novel extracellular matrix bioscaffold derived from ovine (sheep) forestomach.

Over 7.5 million AROA devices have been used globally in a range of procedures to date, with distribution into our key market of the United States via our direct sales force and our partner TELABio, Inc.

Founded in 2008, AROA is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ARX). www.aroa.com

[1] Hou Y, Collinsworth A, Hasa F, Griffin L. Incidence, and impact of surgical site infections on length of stay and cost of care for patients undergoing open procedures. Surgery Open Science.

SOURCE Aroa Biosurgery