Redefining the Safety Ceiling for Small EVs! AION UT Earns 2026 Euro NCAP Five-Star Rating

BRUSSELS, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the automotive world, Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous and prestigious crash testing standards globally. Recently, Euro NCAP officially released its latest 2026 safety evaluation results: GAC's all-electric hatchback, the AION UT, achieved a prestigious Five-Star Safety Rating powered by its extraordinary hard-core strength.

Compared to the assessment protocols of previous years, the new 2026 Euro NCAP standards have undergone a comprehensive overhaul with significantly heightened criteria.

As one of the first mass-produced Chinese brand models to pass the latest 2026 Euro NCAP test protocols and earn a five-star honor, the AION UT demonstrated comprehensive and balanced strength across all four key evaluation dimensions: safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety. This impressive performance not only highlights the technical prowess of Chinese manufacturing to the world, but also redefines the safety ceiling for small pure-electric vehicles.

The key to AION UT's exceptional performance in collision testing lies in its substantial engineering investment in structural architecture, which includes 71% High-Strength Steel Body, One-Piece Hot-stamped Dual-Ring Design, 180mm Extra-Wide Crash Box & High-Strength Bumper Beam, and Extreme Load-Bearing Capacity. In terms of occupant protection, the AION UT offers ultimate safety configurations that go far beyond its class, such as 2.1-Meter V-Side Air Curtains and Far-Side Airbag Protection. Beyond its physical steel architecture, the AION UT is further empowered by all-weather intelligent driving technology, featuring Full-Scenario Active Safety Algorithms, Precision Handling Chassis & Wide Tires, Ultra-Safe Magazine Battery Technology as well as CPD, DMS, and OMS Cabin Monitoring.

Earning the Euro NCAP Five-Star Safety Certification represents the ultimate endorsement from an authoritative international body for the AION UT's uncompromised safety engineering. GAC remains dedicated to prioritizing user safety, safeguarding every journey with world-leading quality and all-around protection!

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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