Potensic Brings ATOM 3 to IFA 2026, Inviting Creators to "SEE BEYOND"

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potensic, a global brand specializing in lightweight camera drones, returns to IFA Berlin for the third consecutive year, showcasing its latest camera drone, ATOM 3, at Messe Berlin.

Under this year's theme, "SEE BEYOND," Potensic invites creators to move beyond familiar perspectives and discover new possibilities in visual storytelling.

Designed for travel, outdoor exploration and everyday creativity, the ATOM 3 weighs under 249 grams, placing it in Europe's EASA C0 category and making it easier for users to take to the skies with minimal regulatory requirements.

Its 1/1.3-inch sensor and 48mm dual-focal camera capture both expansive landscapes and detailed close-ups, while 4K/60fps HDR video delivers rich detail across a wide range of lighting conditions. With up to 40 minutes of flight time for the European version, 16 km video transmission and AI Follow 2.0, ATOM 3 gives travelers, hikers, cyclists and families more freedom to capture their experiences from new perspectives.

Since launching on June 10, 2026, ATOM 3 has quickly gained momentum across Europe, entering Amazon Germany's Hot New Releases chart during its debut month and earning ratings of 4.6 stars and above across European Amazon marketplaces. It has also been featured by leading technology and drone media, including TechRadar, heise online, T3 and FlytPath, and was named among the best beginner drones by Tom's Guide.

Available from €379.99, ATOM 3 is sold across Europe through Amazon, leading retailers including MediaMarkt, Saturn, Allegro, bol, Alza, RTV EURO AGD, Digitec and Kamera Express, as well as the official Potensic store.

"Europe is our most important market, and its high standards continue to push us to become a better global company," said Perry Yuan, Vice President of Potensic. "Together with our retail, media and creator partners, we want to give more people the freedom to explore new perspectives-to fly free and shoot like a pro."

About Potensic

Founded in 2014, Potensic designs lightweight camera drones that make aerial imaging more accessible to everyone. Its products are available in more than 100 countries through leading online and retail channels.

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