Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 07-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: iShares III PLC iShares USD EM Bond Active UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (Dist) Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000TCMAXXX -- companies Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 06/09/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317213XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3598 due 07/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3377198XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3596 due 07/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3377198XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3597 due 07/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3377198XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3594 due 07/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3377198XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Debt and Series 3595 due 07/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS3377198XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 04/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3411245XXX -- Securities due 04/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3422323XXX -- Securities due 04/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3422322XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 05/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3435398XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 06/09/2033; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3435397XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 05/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3443230XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 07/09/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3444353XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 05/09/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3435398XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442271 EQS News ID: 2394460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)