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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Sharjah Opens Communication Award Submissions, Steps Up Focus on AI

SHARJAH, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sharjah Government has opened worldwide submissions for the 13th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, expanding the competition's scope to emphasize the role of artificial intelligence in communications.

Organisations and individuals have until September 22, 2026, to submit entries for more than 35 awards spanning government and international organisations, the private sector, individual achievements, smart communication competitions, jury awards and partner awards.

The expansion follows growing international participation in 2025, when the award received more than 2,600 submissions from 37 countries. More than 600 entries progressed beyond the initial screening stage, with 170 reaching final evaluation.

Previous entries have included projects ranging from Tuvalu's ambition to become the world's first digital nation in response to climate change to youth entrepreneurship programmes in Nigeria and an AI platform connecting experts across Africa and the United States.

Launched by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the 13th edition places greater emphasis on artificial intelligence and measurable outcomes. For the first time, the award has introduced Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication. Entries in other categories may also receive up to 10 per cent in additional points for the effective use of AI.

The jury will assess how artificial intelligence has been applied in planning, implementation and the evaluation of results, including whether it has improved content, audience understanding or communication efficiency. Other changes include the introduction of Best Campaigns Promoting Emirati Identity as a new subcategory.

As submissions open for the 13th edition, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau is seeking initiatives that can demonstrate not only how effectively they communicated, but what changed as a result - who benefited and whether the impact can be sustained.

Contact:
Hussain AlMulla
Senior Executive Media Relation
Sharjah Press Club - Media Relations Section
hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-opens-communication-award-submissions-steps-up-focus-on-ai-302870239.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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