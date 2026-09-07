Future of work expert Ravin Jesuthasan to headline Zellis Connect 2026 with practical roadmap for AI and workforce transformation

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zellis, the UK and Ireland's leading provider of HR, Workforce Management (WFM), Payroll and benefits solutions, today announced that globally recognised thought leader, futurist and bestselling author Ravin Jesuthasan, CFA, FRSA, will headline Zellis' flagship annual event, Zellis Connect 2026. His session will address how HR and business leaders can prepare their workforces for AI, changing skills and new operating models The event takes place on 23 September 2026 at Kings Place, London.

Jesuthasan, global leader of Mercer's Transformation Services business, is one of the world's leading voices on the future of work, AI and workforce transformation. His session will explore how organisations can unlock workforce potential in the age of AI, moving beyond the hype to the practical realities of how work is changing, and what leaders should do about it.

Speaking to an audience of HR, workforce and pay professionals, Jesuthasan will focus on the shifts that matter most to people leaders today: the rise of future skills and the obsolescence of others, the operating models replacing traditional organisational structures, and how to integrate AI and digital agents with the right governance, trust and workforce readiness in place. Against a backdrop of economic restructuring and rising labour costs, and accelerating workplace AI adoption, the session is designed to be practical and action-oriented, leaving attendees with clear steps to future-proof their workforce.

The session builds on the opening keynote from Zellis CEO, Abigail Vaughan, who will set out the company's vision for Worklife Reinvention, the idea that organisations can actively shape the future of work rather than simply react to it, creating growth, productivity and trust in the process. Together, the two sessions take the audience from the opportunity ahead to the practical actions needed to seize it.

Zellis Connect 2026 brings together HR, payroll and workforce leaders from across the UK and Ireland for a day of insight, innovation and peer connection, including product announcements, customer stories and a first look at what is next in AI and automation across the Zellis portfolio.

Abigail Vaughan, CEO at Zellis, said:

"The future of work isn't a future problem; it's a leadership challenge happening right now. Our customers are under real pressure to do more with less, while expectations of their people keep rising. Ravin is one of the very few voices who can cut through the noise and show HR, payroll and workforce leaders what to do next. Having him at Connect is a huge moment for us, and it sits at the heart of what Worklife Reinvention means: organisations shaping what comes next, rather than waiting for it to happen to them."

Zellis Connect 2026 takes place on 23 September 2026 at Kings Place, London. To register your interest, visit Zellis Connect 2026.

About Zellis

Zellis helps organisations unlock better outcomes by creating exceptional experiences for their people. As the leading provider of AI-enabled HR, Workforce Management (WFM), and Payroll software across the UK and Ireland, we put employees at the heart of every solution. Our tools give teams the insights, flexibility, and support they need to perform at their best. By removing barriers and embracing innovation, we empower organisations to reimagine what's possible. Together, we Unlimit What's Next for both people and performance.

Rising costs, AI disruption and change fatigue are creating a Great Worklife Squeeze. Our response is Worklife Reinvention: redesigning how work gets done for the people who keep the economy moving, with AI embedded in everyday scheduling, pay and approvals.

In 2025 we brought together the very best of Zellis, elementsuite, and Hastee into a seamless experience, providing a single, coherent system for the modern workplace. Together, we deliver an adaptable, best-in-class, end-to-end solution that helps customers achieve smarter, faster, and more confident HR, WFM, and Pay outcomes. At Zellis we understand the urgency and scale of modern workforce needs, and we support the full employee lifecycle.

Our solutions help pay one in seven of the UK and Ireland's workforce. Zellis was named Payroll Software Supplier of the Year at the Global Payroll Awards in 2024 and 2025, and was Highly Commended in 2026. Our cloud-based HCM and payroll solution has been recognised as Payroll Software of the Year (CIPP 2020, 2021, 2024) and has won the Payroll & HR Software Product Award (The Rewards 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024).

About Zellis Connect 2026

Zellis Connect 2026 is Zellis' flagship annual event for HR, workforce and payroll leaders, taking place on 23 September 2026 at Kings Place, London. The programme explores how organisations can Reinvent Worklife - covering the future of work, AI and automation, and the innovation coming next across the Zellis portfolio, alongside customer stories and peer networking. Register your interest, visit Zellis Connect 2026.

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