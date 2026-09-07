DJ Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (CSH2) Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1250.4323 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1430147 CODE: CSH2 ISIN: LU1230136XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LEI Code: 213800ZJVX62TFHDGQ36 Sequence No.: 442286 EQS News ID: 2394692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)