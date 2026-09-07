DJ Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc (LUXU) Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 228.0791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 202966 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 442277 EQS News ID: 2394674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2394674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)