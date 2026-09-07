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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 09:54 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Inspur Communication Showcases at Saudi LEAP 2026, Unveiling AIO Modular Data Center

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LEAP 2026 concluded successfully in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inspur Communication showcased its full-stack solutions covering data centers, network management software, and AI applications, and officially launched its AIO (All-in-One) Modular Data Center for the Middle Eastern market, addressing the challenges of computing infrastructure deployment in the region's extreme high-temperature environments.

During the exhibition, Inspur Communication welcomed H.E. Chang Hua, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with representatives from leading Saudi telecommunications operators, government organizations, and enterprises. The Inspur team presented its end-to-end technology solutions and local project experience, while engaging with visitors on digital transformation opportunities and the implementation of digital infrastructure solutions in the region.

The highlight of the exhibition was Inspur Communication's 20-foot AIO Modular Data Center, developed specifically to address the demanding environmental conditions of the Middle East. The modular data center integrates IT racks, power and electrical systems, HVAC, fire protection, and intelligent monitoring and management systems within a single prefabricated unit. It is engineered to operate reliably in ambient temperatures of up to 55°C. The AIO solution integrates core capabilities including infrastructure, computing, storage, networking, and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M). Assembly, integration, and commissioning are completed in the factory, enabling a far-reduced deployment cycle versus conventional builds. Once delivered to the project site, the unit can be deployed immediately, significantly shortening the construction cycle compared with traditional data center projects. The solution provides end-to-end lifecycle services, including planning, equipment supply, system integration, delivery, and operations and maintenance.

The AIO Modular Data Center supports flexible, customized configurations based on customer requirements and is designed to serve telecommunications operators, government organizations, and enterprise customers. As computing requirements increase, customers can scale their infrastructure horizontally by adding additional modular units, without the need for large-scale civil construction or major modifications to existing facilities. This approach helps customers optimize initial capital investment while providing the flexibility to support long-term business growth.

In addition to computing infrastructure, Inspur Communication showcased its BSS/OSS Operations Support Solutions. By leveraging AI foundation models and intelligent agents, the solution enables capabilities including network fault self-healing and automated service orchestration, helping telecommunications operators, power utilities, government organizations, and enterprises improve operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and enhance network reliability. These capabilities align closely with Saudi Arabia's ongoing digital transformation initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspur-communication-showcases-at-saudi-leap-2026-unveiling-aio-modular-data-center-302871171.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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