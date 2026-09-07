Flow Technology partners with BW Forsyth Partners to Meet Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Investment supports Flow Technology's ability to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers expand production and navigate increasingly complex manufacturing requirements

CHARLEVILLE, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Flow Technology, a provider of engineered process systems and skid integration solutions serving the global life sciences industry, announced a partnership with BW Forsyth Partners that will support the company's continued expansion in the United States and Europe, and enhance its ability to serve the evolving needs of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers.

The partnership comes as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in production capacity, advanced manufacturing technologies and domestic supply chains. Flow Technology's expertise in downstream purification, filtration and chromatography systems positions the company to support the increasingly sophisticated process infrastructure required to manufacture next-generation therapies.

Flow Technology recently secured two major U.S. projects for two leading global biopharmaceutical manufacturers investing in their U.S. expansion, reflecting growing demand for specialized process-system expertise as global life sciences manufacturers invest in domestic production capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

"For more than four decades, Flow Technology has been a trusted engineering partner to biopharmaceutical manufacturers, helping them execute complex projects safely, efficiently and at scale," said Brian Holthouse, Partner at BW Forsyth Partners. "We are excited to partner with the team in Charleville to provide the support necessary to expand its capabilities, grow its U.S. presence and continue delivering exceptional outcomes for customers."

"The biopharmaceutical industry is entering a period of significant investment and innovation, and our customers need partners who can help them scale with confidence," said Kevin Whooley, Managing Director of Flow Technology. "This partnership enables us to further invest in our people, enhance our capabilities, broaden our reach and continue delivering the engineered solutions our customers depend on to achieve their manufacturing goals."

"We have found a partner in Forsyth that shares our culture and commitment to caring for our people, while building on our dedication to engineering excellence and the customers we've served for decades. This is a proud moment for Flow Technology, and we are excited for this next phase," said Tim Murphy, Owner of Flow Technology.

Flow Technology will continue operating under its existing leadership team while leveraging BW Forsyth's resources to support future growth. The partnership also creates opportunities to collaborate with Machine Solutions, Inc., an existing Forsyth company and manufacturer of precision manufacturing and automation equipment for the medical and life sciences industry, combining complementary technical and manufacturing expertise.

Together, the organizations are well-positioned to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers navigate high-precision production requirements while expanding access to the engineering expertise and process infrastructure critical to supporting the manufacture of next-generation therapies.

Clearwater Ireland served as exclusive sell-side Corporate Finance advisor on this deal. Wallace Corporate Counsel was sell-side legal advisor with other transaction support provided by Frame International, KTA and Forvis Mazars.

CMD Global Partners served as the buy-side advisor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Flow Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cork, Ireland, Flow Technology provides engineered process systems, skid integration and related distribution and maintenance services to biopharmaceutical, food, beverage, dairy and distillery manufacturing customers. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, installing and supporting highly engineered systems used in complex and regulated production environments. Learn more at flowtechnology.com.

About BW Forsyth Partners

BW Forsyth Partners is a St. Louis-based investment firm focused on building great businesses through people. The firm partners with founder- and family-owned businesses through long-term investment and operational support designed to create enduring value. To learn more, visit bwforsyth.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Fishering

BW Forsyth Partners

(314) 917-5260 | mobile

jennifer.fishering@bwforsyth.com

SOURCE: BW Forsyth Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/flow-technology-partners-with-bw-forsyth-partners-to-meet-growing-de-1217505