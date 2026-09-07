The government of Comoros has switched on three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 20 MW. The newly-operational sites include a 12.86 MW array on the island of Grande Comore, a 4.05 MW installation on the island of Anjouan and a 3.1 MW installation on the island of Mohéli. Project works also encompassed the deployment of two battery storage systems with a combined capacity of 8 MW/16 MWh across Grande Comore and Anjouan, as well as approximately 30 kilometres of 20 kV transmission lines. The projects were implemented by Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar and managed by energy infrastructure ...

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