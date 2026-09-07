Australia's EPC Renewables and Spanish project developer Grupo Cobra have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Energy Fiji Ltd. (EFL) for the development of a large-scale solar and battery project in Fiji. The Yaqara solar and battery project is to be delivered over two stages with the initial phase to comprise 22 MW of solar paired with a 40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Stage two features 120 MW of solar generation and a 200 MWh BESS. EPC Renewables, formerly EPC Solar, will be responsible for the financing, development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance ...

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