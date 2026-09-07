Fleet management SaaS platform and BlackVue ELITE dashcam lineup on display at Hall 25, Stand C54

Pittasoft Co., Ltd., a South Korean dashcam maker known for its BlackVue, will participate in IAA Transportation 2026 at Hannover Messe in Germany. At the exhibition, which runs from September 15 to 20, the company will showcase its fleet management SaaS platform, FLEETA, alongside the BlackVue ELITE dashcam lineup. A press session titled "See Your Fleet Live" is also scheduled for Press Day on September 14 from 2:20 to 2:40 p.m.

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Pittasoft will showcase its fleet management SaaS platform, FLEETA, alongside the BlackVue ELITE dashcam lineup at IAA Transportation 2026 (Image: PITTASOFT CO., LTD.)

ABOUT FLEETA

FLEETA is a cloud-based fleet management SaaS platform built on BlackVue's dashcam infrastructure. Unlike traditional fleet management systems designed for large-scale operations, FLEETA targets small and mid-sized fleets, giving them access to the same capabilities as enterprise platforms without long-term contracts or enterprise-level pricing. The platform features real-time live video streaming of up to 64 simultaneous channels, region-based geofencing, audit logs, GPS-based location tracking, and AI-powered reporting that summarizes driving patterns and safety events in plain language tools historically reserved for large fleet operators, now accessible to fleets of any size.

AT THE BOOTH

Visitors can experience the platform's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) live, observe real-time fleet video visibility in action, and speak with the FLEETA team about no-contract, month-to-month plans. An on-site activity will give visitors the chance to win a giveaway after trying the demo. Ahead of the show, industry professionals can schedule a one-on-one meeting via the link in FLEETA's Instagram bio (@fleetaofficial).

ABOUT PITTASOFT CO., LTD.

Headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, Pittasoft Co., Ltd. specializes in BlackVue dashcams, serving fleets in over 100 countries. Pittasoft has proved its excellence in dashcam hardware, cloud infrastructure, and fleet management software under the BlackVue and FLEETA brands since its foundation in 2007.

IAA Transportation 2026: Hall 25, Stand C54

Website: https://fleeta.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907818649/en/

Contacts:

Pittasoft Co., Ltd.

FLEETA Business Operations

Ahyoung Joy Jo

fleetabo@pittasoft.com