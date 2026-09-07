SEDCO Capital and Wahed Partner to Broaden Access to Makkah and Madinah Real Estate

The companies intend to launch a publicly offered, Shariah-compliant real estate suite combining SEDCO Capital's Saudi real estate expertise with Wahed's digital investment capabilities supporting Vision 2030's investment and economic diversification ambitions.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEDCO Capital, a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm with over SAR 50 billion in assets under management, and Wahed Inc, (Wahed), a New York headquartered global Islamic financial technology company, with north of $2bn in assets under management today announced a strategic partnership to launch a publicly offered, Shariah-compliant real estate investment suite focused on Makkah and Madinah.

It is intended to give eligible investors, including Waheds 500,000 global investor base, diversified exposure to professionally sourced and managed real estate serving residents, pilgrims, businesses and visitors across the Two Holy Cities. It would bring together SEDCO Capital's local investment and asset-management capabilities with Wahed's experience as a category leader in making professionally managed investments easier for investors to access.

A long-term opportunity at the heart of Vision 2030

Makkah and Madinah sit at the center of one of the world's most enduring demand stories. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program aims to enable 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030, alongside a wider program of investment intended to improve the experience of pilgrims and visitors. Meeting that ambition requires continued development across accommodation, hospitality, retail, residential property and the infrastructure that supports both cities.

This will provide a Shariah-compliant route into this long-term growth story while directing private capital toward real assets that can help meet the needs of residents, pilgrims and visitors. The partnership also aligns with Vision 2030's broader economic diversification goals: attracting international investment, increasing private-sector participation, deepening Saudi capital markets and supporting the growth of real estate and tourism sectors in Saudi Arabia..

Opening an opportunity that has historically been difficult to access

For overseas individual investors, direct access to real estate in Makkah and Madinah has often been limited by high entry values, local-market boundaries and a scarcity of professionally managed products built for investor participation. It is intended to narrow that gap, giving eligible investors exposure to a professionally selected portfolio without requiring them to source and manage an individual property.

The concept responds to demand Wahed says it has seen from clients across international markets seeking credible, Shariah-compliant access to Saudi real assets - and, in particular, to Makkah and Madinah. It also builds on the successful launch of Wahed's U.S. private real estate fund, which was designed to give accredited and non-accredited investors pooled exposure to professionally managed US based residential real estate from a $100 minimum.

Abdulwahhab Abed, Chief Executive Officer of SEDCO Capital noted "Makkah and Madinah are at the heart of the Kingdom's most important transformations. The investment taking place is about meeting the needs of growing numbers global demand while creating lasting economic opportunity. SEDCO Capital brings deep local real estate capability and a long history of managing capital in the Kingdom. By partnering with Wahed, we intend to connect that expertise with a much broader investor audience and channel long-term international capital into opportunities that support Vision 2030."

Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Wahed said: "Over the years, one question has come up again and again from Wahed clients around the world: how can I invest in Makkah and Madinah? For most people, there has never been a straightforward answer. This partnership is designed to change that. SEDCO Capital brings the local depth and real estate expertise; Wahed brings the distribution network, digital platform and experience of making professionally managed real estate easier to access. Together, we want to give everyday investors a credible, Shariah-compliant way to participate in the long-term growth of cities that mean so much to them."

About Wahed

Headquartered in New York, Wahed Inc. (Wahed) is a global Islamic fintech and asset management company committed to democratising access to financial services. Licensed in nine countries, Wahed combines cutting-edge financial technology with Shariah principles to deliver innovative products that align with faith and values. With 500,000 clients globally and more than $2 billion in assets under management and administration across its entities, Wahed serves investors across multiple continents and is pioneering a new era of ethical and faith-based investing.

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world's first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $13.5 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37). Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com

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