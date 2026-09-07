Datalec Precision Installations (DPI): Datalec Welcomes Second Apprentice Cohort as Data Centre Growth Drives Demand for Skilled Talent

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) has welcomed twelve new apprentices to its growing workforce, reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of talent for the UK's rapidly expanding data centre and critical infrastructure sector.

The new intake joins DPI at a time of continued growth in data centre infrastructure, driven by increasing investment in cloud computing, digital services and AI. Through its apprenticeship programme, DPI is providing young people with a direct pathway into the industry, combining hands-on experience with industry-recognised qualifications and structured career development.

The apprentices will begin their careers across a range of technical and operational disciplines, working alongside experienced professionals on projects supporting mission-critical environments throughout the UK.

Building the Talent Pipeline for a Growing Industry

As data centres play an increasingly vital role in the UK's digital economy, developing a skilled workforce has become an industry-wide priority. The industry faces increasing demand for skilled workers. DPI's apprenticeship programme forms part of its wider commitment to addressing this skills challenge while creating meaningful career opportunities for young people.

By combining practical workplace experience with formal training, apprentices gain valuable technical expertise, professional qualifications and transferable skills within one of the country's fastest-growing sectors.

Supporting this year's intake are two valued industry partners: Edmundson Electrical , which has supplied professional tools for the apprentices, and Safety Signs , which has provided PPE and uniforms, ensuring the new starters are equipped from day one.

Danny Turley, Learning & Development Manager at DPI, said "We are delighted to welcome our second cohort of apprentices to DPI. Apprenticeships provide an outstanding route into our industry, enabling individuals to earn while they learn and develop practical skills within a real working environment.

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, investing in future talent has never been more important. Our apprenticeship programme is helping to build the skilled workforce required to support the continued expansion of the data centre sector while creating rewarding long-term career opportunities for young people.

We would also like to thank Edmundson Electrical and Safety Signs for their generous support in helping equip our apprentices as they begin their journey with DPI."

Investing in the Future

Designed to provide a strong foundation for future career development, DPI's apprenticeship programme offers participants mentorship, structured on-the-job learning and exposure to a wide range of disciplines across the business.

Through continued investment in emerging talent, DPI is helping develop the next generation of skilled professionals equipped to build, install and support the critical digital infrastructure underpinning modern business and society.

For more information about careers and apprenticeships at Datalec Precision Installations, visit www.datalecltd.com/careers .

DPI Apprenticeship Programme by the Numbers

Number of apprentices joining in 2026: 12

Total apprentices currently employed by DPI: 11

Number of apprenticeship roles created since programme launch: 8

Apprenticeship retention/completion rate: 100%

Number of business departments participating in the programme: 7





About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class, global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, modular solutions, installation and data centre services. Supported by unmatched technical expertise we offer consultancy, technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services to address every data centre need.

Our "One Call, One Team" approach ensures we deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions across the globe, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower our clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution. Through our rigorous project management and a proactive, personal and flexible approach, we minimise risks, reduce costs, and deliver tailored solutions that exceed client expectations. Learn more at? https://datalecltd.com .

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations

datalec@imillerpr.com

+1 866-307-2510

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