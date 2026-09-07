On Labor Day, Guardian Angel AI Turns Attention to America's $1 Trillion Unpaid Workforce: Family Caregivers

As millions of Americans spend the holiday caring for aging parents and loved ones, Guardian Angel AI is building technology designed to make aging at home safer - and caregiving less consuming.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Labor Day recognizes the work that keeps America running. But one of the country's largest workforces will largely go unrecognized. They are the sons, daughters, spouses and relatives caring for aging family members at home.

According to research from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 63 million Americans now provide ongoing care for a loved one. Fifty-nine million are caring for adults. A separate 2026 AARP analysis estimated that these caregivers provide 49.5 billion hours of care annually - work valued at approximately $1.01 trillion.

That workload is equivalent to nearly 24 million full-time employees. For many families, however, caregiving does not replace a job. It comes on top of one. It is the phone call before work to make sure Mom got out of bed. The medication check at lunch. The unanswered call that changes an afternoon. The concern about a fall that no one witnessed. The front door opening in the middle of the night. And the recurring question for millions of adult children: Is my parent actually okay when I'm not there?

Guardian Angel AI was built around that problem.

The Chattanooga-based company is developing a private, in-home monitoring system for families with aging parents who want to remain in their own homes. Rather than requiring a wearable or asking family members to continuously watch a camera feed, Guardian Angel uses artificial intelligence to understand what is normal inside a home and alert family when something meaningfully changes.

The system is designed to detect falls and unusual periods of stillness, identify wandering and unusual nighttime activity, provide medication reminders and adherence tracking, recognize regular family members and caregivers, and escalate significant events to the appropriate family member. Most importantly, Guardian Angel is designed to stay quiet when nothing is wrong.

"Caregiving isn't just the dramatic moments," said Nash Bowen, founder of Guardian Angel AI. "It's the constant mental background process of wondering whether somebody you love is okay. You call. You check. You worry when they don't answer. Then you do it again tomorrow."

Abbie Bowen, Co-Founder of Guardian Angel AI said, "The goal of Guardian Angel isn't to replace a son, a daughter or a caregiver. It's to take away some of the uncertainty between those moments when they can actually be there."

The scale of family caregiving in the United States has grown substantially. AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving reported in 2025 that approximately one in four American adults was providing care for someone with a complex medical condition or disability. In 2026, additional research found that more than 51 million Americans were specifically providing care for someone age 50 or older.

The responsibilities can range from transportation and meals to medication management, mobility assistance, personal care and coordination with health professionals. For families trying to help a parent continue living independently, the challenge often becomes finding the line between independence and supervision.

Traditional solutions can force difficult tradeoffs

A wearable only works when it is being worn. A conventional security camera can show what happened, but usually requires someone to look. Frequent phone calls provide reassurance but can become intrusive for the parent and exhausting for the family. Full-time in-home care may be financially unrealistic long before a parent needs that level of assistance.

Guardian Angel is being built for the space between those options.

Monitoring Without Turning a Home Into a Surveillance Room

Privacy is particularly important when monitoring takes place in someone's home. Guardian Angel's architecture is designed around local processing. Video is analyzed on the Guardian Angel Hub inside the home rather than functioning as a conventional continuously streamed camera system.

The purpose is not to give family members another video feed to watch; rather, it is to make the technology do the watching. The system learns patterns such as normal movement and activity, identifies potentially significant deviations, and escalates specific events when intervention may be needed. Families can receive alerts for situations such as a detected fall, prolonged unusual stillness, nighttime wandering or a missed medication rather than being expected to monitor a relative continuously.

Guardian Angel is also developing longitudinal reporting around activity, sleep, gait and other behavioral trends to help families better understand changes that may happen gradually rather than during a single emergency. "When you're caring for somebody from across town or across the country, information changes everything," Bowen said. "There is an enormous difference between wondering whether Mom hasn't answered because she's taking a nap and knowing that something outside her normal routine has happened."

Giving Families Time Back

Guardian Angel's Labor Day message is ultimately not about replacing the work performed by family caregivers. It is about recognizing just how much work they are already doing. America's family caregivers provide an estimated $1.01 trillion of labor each year while helping millions of older Americans remain at home. Much of that work happens quietly, outside a traditional workplace and without a paycheck.

This Labor Day, Guardian Angel AI believes that work deserves to be recognized - and that technology should be doing more to support the people performing it. "There's no piece of technology that's going to make caring for someone you love effortless," Bowen said. "But if we can give a daughter her afternoon back because she doesn't have to make three calls just to know her dad is okay, that's meaningful. If we can tell her about a fall when it happens instead of hours later, that's meaningful. That's what we're trying to build."

Guardian Angel AI is currently onboarding households in small batches. Families can learn more about the platform, access the company's free Caregiver's Field Guide, or reserve a Guardian Angel system at GuardianAngel-AI.com.

About Guardian Angel AI

Guardian Angel AI is a private in-home monitoring platform designed to help families support aging parents who want to remain at home. The system uses locally processed artificial intelligence to identify falls, unusual inactivity, wandering and nighttime activity, provide medication reminders and adherence tracking, recognize regular caregivers and family members, and notify designated contacts when something appears to be wrong.

Guardian Angel AI is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Website: GuardianAngel-AI.com

Media Contact

Guardian Angel AI

support@guardianangel-ai.com

SOURCE: Guardian Angel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/on-labor-day-guardian-angel-ai-turns-attention-to-americas-1-trillion-1217429