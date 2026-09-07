Polar Chess Expedition Brings the first FIDE-Rated Chess Tournament to Antarctica and the South Pole

BANGKOK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six chess players representing all six inhabited continents will travel to Antarctica and the Geographic South Pole this Antarctic summer season to attempt the Polar Chess Expedition, the most geographically extreme chess tournament ever played.

The FIDE-rated tournament will be played at rapid chess time-control, with every round broadcast live. Play opens with early rounds on the Antarctic ice before culminating at 90° South, in an attempt to be certified as the southernmost chess tournament ever played.

The six players, each represent a different continent, and every player also serves their national or regional chess federation in some capacity

Aung Kyaw Moe, Candidate Master (Myanmar), Asia

Damaris Abarca González, Woman FIDE Master (Chile), South America

Jesse February, Woman International Master (South Africa), Africa

Nigel Short, FIDE Grandmaster (England), Europe

Shaun Press, FIDE Master (Papua New Guinea), Oceania

Tris-Ann Richards, Woman Candidate Master (Saint Lucia), North America

The field is led by Grandmaster Nigel Short of England, who in 1993 became the first Englishman in over a century to challenge for the World Chess Championship, taking on Garry Kasparov. Nigel currently serves as FIDE's Director for Chess Development and lends the event both competitive weight and international recognition.

The story behind the Polar Chess Expedition

The idea took root two years ago when Aung came across an interview in which Nigel mentioned that he had won tournaments on every continent except Antarctica. 'I've won tournaments on six continents. Antarctica is the one still missing,' says Nigel.

Aung decided to embark on the project. Together with Nigel, they spoke to national chess federations across all six continents, turning a shared idea into a FIDE-rated tournament. "Nigel had the idea; my job was to make it real. Now it is, and we're taking it to the end of the earth," says Aung.

Two of the players sum up the appeal of the challenge in their own words.

'I live by a simple rule: If something scares you a little, it's probably worth doing. By that measure, chess at the bottom of the world was never really a question,' says Jesse February, the tournament's Africa representative.

"Chess has taken me to some strange places over the years. This might be the first one where the biggest opponent isn't across the board; it's the weather," says Shaun Press, representing Oceania.

World record attempt: southernmost chess tournament ever played

The Polar Chess Expedition is aiming to set a new world record. Potential record categories include the southernmost chess tournament ever played and the first chess event to bring players representing all six inhabited continents to the Geographic South Pole.

For two of the players carrying continents to a chessboard for the first time, the record is personal as much as historic.

'Saint Lucia is a small island, but chess has never asked me to think small. Representing my country, and an entire continent, is proof you can do big things from small places; there's no ceiling on where the game can take you,' says Tris-Ann Richards, representing North America.

'Chess has always been a bigger board than the one in front of you. Carrying South America to the bottom of the earth is just the latest way I've found to keep playing for something larger than myself,' says Damaris Abarca González, representing South America.

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