European Approval for Production Organisation Dutch Flying Car Company PAL-V

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch company PAL-V has obtained its European Production Organisation Approval (POA). With this milestone, PAL-V now holds both the automotive and aviation production approvals required to manufacture its products on an industrial scale. This approval authorises PAL-V to manufacture aviation products under EASA regulations and marks a significant step toward bringing certified FlyDrive mobility solutions to market.

PAL-V is the first company in the FlyDrive segment of Advanced Air Mobility to receive this approval, placing the company in a unique position worldwide, well ahead of both American and Chinese initiatives within the sector.

PAL-V has ensured compliance with existing regulations across all areas of its development programme. With the achievement of its POA, PAL-V has successfully completed several critical certification milestones, including receiving a "No Technical Objection" from EASA in 2025.

The POA confirms that PAL-V's production system meets the stringent requirements for airworthy manufacturing. This milestone validates nearly two decades of development of certification experience and regulatory expertise that have established the company as the clear leader in the emerging FlyDrive market.

"Obtaining the POA is a major milestone for PAL-V," said Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V. "It confirms that we have not only developed a groundbreaking platform for FlyDrive products but have also built a world-class organisation capable of developing, certifying and manufacturing airworthy products."

The development of PAL-V extends far beyond a single product. Around the company, a growing ecosystem has emerged consisting of Dutch and European partners, suppliers, knowledge institutions and certification specialists. The expertise in aviation certification, manufacturing, engineering and regulation represents a valuable strategic asset for both the Netherlands and Europe within the rapidly expanding Advanced Air Mobility industry. PAL-V will also integrate developments in autonomous flight, advanced materials and components, and zero-emission propulsion systems which are driving a wave of innovation entering the aviation market.

With the Production Organisation Approval secured and a reservation portfolio sufficient to fill the first three years of production, PAL-V has taken a major step towards creating an entirely new mobility category that enables professionals to overcome operational challenges more quickly, efficiently and effectively.

As a result, the Netherlands once again has an aircraft manufacturer with international potential, and a technology company whose capabilities and ecosystem are of strategic importance to Europe.

CONTACT: pressinfo@PAL-V.com

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