Collinson Group secures £350 million financing to accelerate £500 million growth strategy

Collinson has secured £350 million of new financing, reflecting strong confidence in the Group's performance and strategy

With record financial results and growing global demand across travel, insurance and loyalty, Collinson is well positioned for its next phase of international expansion

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collinson Group, the global leader in airport experiences, loyalty, customer engagement and insurance, has secured a new £350 million Revolving Credit Facility to support its next phase of international growth and innovation.

The agreement follows a record financial year for Collinson, in which revenue reached £2 billion. The new facility doubles the size of the Group's previous financing arrangements and will support a £500 million investment programme over the next five years.

An extensive part of the Group's investment programme will focus on expanding Collinson's global airport lounge footprint, continued innovation in Priority Pass, as well as growing its insurance portfolio, developing new technology and products, entering new markets, and investing in its people.

The unsecured facility is being provided by a new syndicate of five major international banks, reflecting confidence in Collinson's financial performance, a prudent approach to risk, and a long-term record of sustainable growth.

The privately owned, London-headquartered global Group has delivered compound annual growth of 17% over the past decade, through the combined strength of its diverse portfolio of operating companies. During this time, it has successfully navigated through ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, a global pandemic and disruption across the travel sector to deliver a record-breaking turnover of £2 billion this year.

David Evans, Group Managing Director of the Collinson Group, said:

"Securing this significant facility demonstrates the confidence that leading international banks have in Collinson, our strategy and our ability to deliver sustainable growth.

Our record financial performance gives us a strong foundation from which to invest. This financing provides the flexibility to act decisively when opportunities arise - whether that means expanding our global lounge footprint, growing our insurance business, investing in technology or developing new products and services.

Our ambition is not simply to become a bigger business. It is to build a stronger, more innovative and increasingly diversified Group that creates lasting value for our clients, partners, colleagues and the communities we support."

As the Group grows, Collinson will continue its commitment to contributing 5% of annual profits to the Collinson Foundation. The Foundation supports programmes focused on education, employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and crisis response, helping to create opportunities for people and communities around the world.

Jon Holmes, Chief Financial Officer of the Collinson Group, said:

"The level and quality of lender interest reflects Collinson's consistent financial performance, disciplined approach to risk and track record of investing for long-term growth.

This facility gives us the financial capacity and flexibility to deliver our ambitious £500 million investment programme while maintaining the prudent approach to capital that has always underpinned the Group's success."

The investment comes as demand continues to grow across Collinson's core markets. Global air passenger traffic is expected to almost double by 2045, rising from around 10 billion passenger journeys in 2026 to nearly 19 billion*. Meanwhile, the worldwide travel insurance market is forecast to grow by more than 11% a year through to 2030 adding over $16 billion in market value. The global loyalty market, a key growth area, is expected to grow from $80,923.7 million in 2024 to $155,224.7 million in 2029***.

The Collinson Group employs more than 2,500 people across 14 countries and reaches more than 500 million consumers globally.

Notes to editors:

* According to global airport traffic forecasts from Airports Council International

** technavio analysis

*** Marketresearch.com

The syndicate of five major international banks involved in the deal are: HSBC, Barclays, Citibank, Bank of America and Fifth Third Bank. Advising on the deal were Deloitte and BCLP.

About The Collinson Group

The Collinson Group is a family-founded, independently run and privately owned global company. It has over 35 years of experience operating across the travel, loyalty and financial services sectors. Together, the group's five distinct operating companies create seamless, trusted, and rewarding experiences connecting people, places and possibilities worldwide. With more than 2,500 employees across 14 countries/markets and annual revenues of £2 billion, Collinson Group delivers innovative products and services that help our clients deepen customer engagement, build lasting loyalty, and drive meaningful good beyond profit.

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