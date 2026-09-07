TEFL SCOTLAND LTD: The TEFL Org recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Education and Training

INVERNESS, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 UK's Best Workplaces in Education and Training list was revealed this morning by Great Place To Work UK , recognising The TEFL Org among the list of organisations in the Small & Medium category.

The TEFL Org's employees anonymously reported that the company's commitment to flexible, remote-first working and personal development makes it a great place to work.

The survey results reflect this: 94% of employees now agree they're able to balance their work and personal life, and satisfaction with training and development opportunities rose 13 percentage points year-on-year. Employees reported high levels of Trust (85%), Pride (84%) and Camaraderie (89%), with particularly strong scores around fair treatment, workplace safety, and feeling able to be themselves at work (94%).

"We're so thrilled to have this wonderful recognition, and for the second year in a row! Such a huge achievement reflects an environment built on empowering employees and delivering great results. This award belongs entirely to our team, whose energy, brilliant work, and shared values make The TEFL Org such a fabulous place to work." - Andy Healy, Managing Director at The TEFL Org

The Best Workplaces in Education and Training list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience.

Great Place To Work UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based consulting and professional services employees to determine the Best Workplaces list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security across all departments and seniority levels.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said:

"The organisations recognised as the UK's Best Workplaces in Education & Training understand that creating a positive employee experience is fundamental to delivering meaningful outcomes. Our research shows that these workplaces empower their people by fostering trust, providing flexibility, and creating a culture where employees feel supported to grow and succeed. This commitment enables their teams to make a lasting impact every day. Congratulations to The TEFL Org on earning a place among the UK's Best Workplaces in Education & Training."

About The TEFL Org

The TEFL Org is the world's most accredited TEFL course provider, offering internationally recognised teacher training courses. Founded in 2008 by Joe Hallwood and Jennifer MacKenzie, the company has now trained over 205,000 students worldwide. The TEFL Org has been employee-owned since 2021, is B Corp certified, and operates with a fully remote team. For more information, visit www.tefl.org .

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

Contact:

Alan Moir

alan@tefl.org

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