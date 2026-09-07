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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 11:24 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Green Accelerator: Green Accelerator Launches to Unlock Global Capital for Sustainable Projects in Emerging Markets

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Accelerator (GA) debuted today at the 2026 Hong Kong Green Finance Association Annual Forum. A new non-profit platform, the GA is purpose-built to deploy green technologies and philanthropic funding to address the "bankability gap" that prevents viable green projects in developing countries from securing investment.

The GA will use philanthropic capital to support project design and preparation, technical assistance and capacity building, transforming proven green technologies into portfolios of scalable, bankable projects that meet the investment criteria of multilateral development banks (MDBs), sovereign wealth funds, and international commercial banks.

This directly addresses a key bottleneck in climate finance: only a small fraction of green projects in EMDEs successfully reach financial close. The GA aims to overcome this by integrating technology sourcing, project preparation and blended finance across energy transition, sustainable food systems, circular economy, and water and climate resilience.

The GA has secured commitments from a distinguished coalition of institutions as founding members, listed in alphabetical order:

  • Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
  • Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership (CISL)
  • Environmental Protection Department (EPD), the Government of the HKSAR
  • GenZero (Temasek-owned decarbonization investment platform company)
  • Institute of Finance and Sustainability (IFS)
  • Silk Road Fund (SRF)
  • The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC)

The Hong Kong SAR Government backed the Green Accelerator's establishment in its 2026-27 Budget. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, said: "The Green Accelerator represents another pioneering contribution of Hong Kong to the global green transition. With support from multilateral development banks, think tanks, international financial institutions and innovation flagships, it will bring together projects with the capital and technology to scale them, channelling private capital toward climate solutions in developing countries - while creating new opportunities for Hong Kong's financial and professional services sector and elevating our position as a global hub for green technology and sustainable finance."

Dr. Ma Jun, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee of the Green Accelerator and President of the IFS, said: "The Green Accelerator will provide incubation, acceleration and empowerment services to green technology projects across developing economies, enhancing their bankability. It aims to systematically create new, investable green markets in selected Global South countries by integrating affordable green technologies, developing use cases and building the right ecosystem for green industries."

About the Green Accelerator (GA)

Hosted in Hong Kong, the GA is a philanthropy-funded, non-profit platform dedicated to preparing scalable, bankable green projects in developing countries. By deploying cost-effective green technologies and experienced operational teams, the GA aims to unlock global capital for sustainable development in the Global South. A Steering Committee comprising representatives from all founding members will set strategic direction for the initiative.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-accelerator-launches-to-unlock-global-capital-for-sustainable-projects-in-emerging-markets-302871253.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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