Yara International ASA: Europe's largest carbon capture facility officially inaugurated at Yara Sluiskil in the Netherlands

SLUISKIL, Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's largest industrial carbon capture facility was officially inaugurated today at Yara's plant in Sluiskil, the Netherlands. The project establishes the first complete cross-border value chain for capturing, transporting and permanently storing CO2 (CCS).

The inauguration was marked by the presence of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra, and President and CEO of Yara International, Svein Tore Holsether.

"This is an important day for Yara and for European industry. The carbon capture facility in Sluiskil proves that large-scale industrial decarbonization is possible today. As global competition intensifies, Europe must find ways to cut emissions while keeping industry, jobs and critical value chains in Europe. That is exactly what this project is about," says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of Yara International.

Yara Sluiskil, Europe's largest ammonia and fertilizer plant can capture and liquefy up to 800,000 tons of CO2 annually from ammonia production thereby avoiding carbon taxation on these volumes. The CO2 will be transported by ship to Norway, where it will be permanently stored beneath the seabed by Northern Lights.

With the right framework conditions in place, the project is expected to capture and store around 12 million tons of CO2 over the next 15 years, making a significant contribution to European climate goals and industrial transformation.

A strategic investment in Europe's industrial future

CCS is a critical part of the climate solution for energy-intensive industries, but also an important enabler of Europe's industrial competitiveness. The technology makes it possible to reduce emissions from energy intensive industries like fertilizers, ammonia, cement and waste management while maintaining production, jobs and value creation in Europe.

"Europe needs practical climate solutions that deliver real emissions reductions while strengthening industrial competitiveness. The carbon capture and storage project at Sluiskil shows what is possible when innovation and cross-border cooperation come together. This is exactly the kind of project Europe needs to combine climate ambition with a strong and resilient industrial base," says Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth.

The project demonstrates how cooperation across value chains and national borders can unlock substantial emissions reductions in European industry. It also shows how shared infrastructure can help accelerate industrial decarbonization by enabling companies across Europe to access permanent CO2 storage solutions.

"This is a milestone we have been looking forward to. We are proud to start operations together with Yara and to see the agreement signed in 2023 become reality. Together, we are demonstrating that capture and cross-border CO2 transport and storage is a viable solution for European industry. This is an important step in the development of Europe's carbon management market and shows what is possible when industry and governments work together to build the infrastructure needed for Europe's transition," says Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights.

Key facts about Yara and Northern Lights' CCS project

Yara Sluiskil will capture up to 800,000 tons of CO2 annually from ammonia production

The CO2 will be liquefied and temporarily stored at Yara Sluiskil

Northern Lights vessels will transport the CO2 to Øygarden, Norway

The CO2 will be permanently stored 2,600 meters below the seabed by Northern Lights

The project is expected to capture and store approximately 12 million tons of CO2 over 15 years

Driving low-carbon products and value chains

CCS enables Yara to further reduce the carbon footprint of its production and support low-carbon value chains across agriculture, industry, energy and shipping, including:

Low-carbon fertilizers to support more sustainable food production

Low-carbon ammonia for industrial applications and clean energy solution

Low-carbon fuels for the maritime sector

For more information about Yara's carbon capture facility in Sluiskil, please visit yara.com to access the press kit: Carbon Capture and Storage | Yara International.

About Yara

Yara is a global leader in crop nutrition and ammonia with a mission to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet.

Yara operates a global, flexible production system that delivers a diversified portfolio of nitrogen-based products. With our extensive global market reach and more than a century of agronomic knowledge and continuous innovation, we partner across the value chain to improve crop yields, optimize resource use, and reduce environmental impact.

Through diversified energy exposure and profitable decarbonization efforts, Yara is uniquely positioned to strengthen industrial competitiveness and create long-term value for customers, shareholders, employees, and society at large.

Founded in Norway in 1905, Yara operates in over 60 countries and serves more than 140 markets, employing about 15,700 people. In 2025, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.7 billion.

For more information, visit yara.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Media contact

Kaia Jarlsby

M: +47 977 94 088

E: kaia.jarlsby@yara.com

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