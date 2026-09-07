Holafly: Travelers could save up to 33% by choosing the right eSIM for their trip

DUBLIN, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine you're travelling abroad for 11 days. You compare a few travel eSIMs, choose the cheapest-looking plan and think you've found the best deal. But if that provider only sells 15-day plans, you'll end up paying for four days you'll never use. According to Holafly's Travel eSIM Value Index 2026, this represents one of the most common ways travellers overpay when purchasing a travel eSIM.

As more travellers switch to eSIMs for international trips, comparing providers has become increasingly challenging. While most people naturally compare the advertised price of a single plan, the research suggests this can overlook what travellers actually pay once the real length of their trip is taken into account.

The Travel eSIM Value Index 2026 analysed official pricing and product information from leading travel eSIM providers, comparing costs across real trip durations ranging from one to 30 days. Rather than focusing solely on headline prices, the research evaluated the true value travellers receive for their spend by factoring in pricing efficiency, bundled benefits and the real cost of covering an entire trip.

Across the destinations and trip lengths analysed, Holafly's exact-day pricing model delivered median savings ranging from 10% to 33% compared with equivalent fixed-duration plans, establishing it as the best value for money eSIM option among the providers evaluated.

The difference comes down to how travel eSIM plans are packaged. While some providers only offer predefined durations such as seven, fifteen or thirty days, travellers often end up paying for days they never use.

The report demonstrates this through a common travel scenario. For an 11-day trip, a traveller using Airalo would need to purchase a 15-day plan priced at $47.63, while Saily also requires a 15-day plan costing $48.59. In both cases, travellers end up paying for four additional days they do not need. By contrast, Holafly allows travellers to purchase exactly 11 days of coverage for $39.85, meaning they only pay for the days they actually need.

Looking at the median cost across trips lasting between one and 30 days, the analysis found consistent differences between providers. Combined with its exact-day pricing model, Holafly delivered the best value for money eSIM, while Saily's median real-trip cost was 3.7% higher and Airalo's was 8.4% higher.

The findings indicate that finding the best value eSIM for travel requires looking beyond the advertised price of a single plan. Instead, travellers should consider how well a plan matches the length of their trip and the overall value it delivers to identify the best value for money, rather than simply choosing the lowest advertised price.

The full Travel eSIM Value Index 2026 is available at Holafly Benchmark Press Report.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

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