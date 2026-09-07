Local electricity communities (LECs) have been permitted in Switzerland since the beginning of 2026. Six months after their introduction, their rollout is progressing rapidly. A survey by Swissolar of the country's 30 largest distribution system operators (DSOs), supplemented by data from LEGhub, a Swiss platform for local electricity communities, identified 1,323 LECs at the end of June. Extrapolated nationwide, the figure corresponds to approximately 1,860 communities. However, deployment varies significantly among DSOs, depending on factors including demand, administrative processes, and IT ...

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