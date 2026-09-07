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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 11:42 Uhr
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Hoymiles Launches 22 kW V2X DC Charger to Complete Its Integrated Home Energy Ecosystem

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles has launched the V2X DC Charger that works seamlessly with the HiOne All-in-One BESS, extending its home energy ecosystem into electric mobility. This allows solar, battery storage, EVs and the grid to work as one integrated energy system, giving homeowners greater control over how they generate, store and use energy.

Turning EVs into Flexible Energy Resources

The V2X DC Charger is equipped with bi-directional charging capabilities, allowing an EV to become an active additional energy resource for the home. It can provide backup power when the grid is unavailable through Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), while enabling households to participate in peak shaving and virtual power plant (VPP) dispatch via Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Furthermore, it is built with an integrated EU MID-certified meter which provides accurate energy measurement for reliable monitoring and energy management.

Efficient Charging Guaranteed

Unlike an AC-coupled charger that requires the vehicle's OBC for DC/AC conversion, the Hoymiles V2X charger enables direct DC charging from PV and battery storage to the EV. This bypasses OBC and eliminates unnecessary AC/DC conversion, thus reducing energy losses during charging.

With up to 22 kW of DC charging power, the V2X DC Charger significantly cuts charging time compared with traditional AC charging. In one hour, a conventional AC charger can add approximately 35 km of driving range, while Hoymiles' V2X can deliver approximately 110 km.

Hoymiles V2X is designed for broad compatibility as it supports 95% of mainstream EVs.

Flexible Installation, Built for Everyday Use

Designed as a standalone charger, the V2X can be flexibly installed, such as beside the parking space, giving homeowners greater freedom to position the HiOne All-in-One BESS where it best fits their home energy setup.

The charger features IP65 protection and IK10 impact protection, ensuring durability for outdoor use and protection against accidental impacts.

One App for the Entire Energy Ecosystem

The V2X is managed through the same app-based ecosystem as Hoymiles' home energy solutions, giving users a unified view and control of their energy system. Users can choose from green power mode and fast charging mode for different scenarios.

With the addition of the V2X DC Charger, Hoymiles continues to expand its integrated home energy ecosystem-connecting solar generation, energy storage, energy management and electric mobility to help households generate, store, use and share energy more intelligently.

https://www.hoymiles.com/hione.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-launches-22-kw-v2x-dc-charger-to-complete-its-integrated-home-energy-ecosystem-302871275.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.