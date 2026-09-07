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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 11:48 Uhr
110 Leser
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Anchor Oral Care Appoints Global Cricket Icon Jos Buttler as Brand Ambassador in the Middle East

~ Anchor Oral Care brings global cricket icon Jos Buttler on board to strengthen its connection with consumers and families across the Middle East ~

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Oral Care, a reputable oral care brand from Anchor Consumer Products, has appointed England cricketer, World Cup-winning captain and global cricket icon Jos Buttler as its Brand Ambassador in the Middle East. The association marks an important milestone for Anchor in a region where the brand has built a presence over two decades, bringing together Buttler's global sporting stature, leadership and winning mindset with Anchor's legacy of quality and trust.

The partnership will strengthen Anchor Oral Care's connection with consumers and families across the region, while bringing greater visibility to its 100% Vegetarian and 100% Vegan oral-care portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "The Middle East is an important market for Anchor's international growth. Jos Buttler brings global stature, leadership and sporting excellence to Anchor Oral Care, helping us strengthen our connection with consumers across the region. We are delighted to welcome him as our first international face for Anchor Oral Care."

Speaking about the association, Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted to partner with Anchor Oral Care, a brand that stands for trust, quality, and everyday confidence. Oral care is an important part of personal well-being, and I am excited to support Anchor's mission of encouraging healthy oral hygiene habits among consumers, across the multi-lingual, diverse world of Middle East."

Anchor has signed Jos Buttler for a multi-year partnership across geographies including UK, India, Nepal, and the Middle East.

About Anchor Oral Care

Anchor Oral Care, part of Anchor Consumer Products, has been present in the Middle East for over two decades, building a strong consumer connect through its commitment to quality, innovation and trusted oral-care solutions. The brand offers a diverse portfolio of toothpaste and toothbrushes designed to meet the evolving oral-care needs of consumers and families.

Anchor's oral-care portfolio in the Middle East includes 100% Vegetarian and 100% Vegan offerings, reflecting the brand's commitment to providing quality products aligned with evolving consumer needs and values.

With a presence across 30+ countries internationally and continuing to expand, Anchor is strengthening its global footprint while continuing to build deeper consumer connections across its key markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anchor-oral-care-appoints-global-cricket-icon-jos-buttler-as-brand-ambassador-in-the-middle-east-302871278.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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