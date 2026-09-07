Vaseline launches limited-edition collection with luxury resort wear label, Oceanus

This Summer, Vaseline partners with Oceanus on a limited-edition collection bringing together bodycare and fashion around the idea of smooth, luminous "Silk Skin". The Out of Office Skin edit is a curated capsule of 10 effortlessly chic summer pieces, including dresses, jewellery, and a co-ord. To celebrate the collaboration, every Oceanus Out of Office Skin piece purchased will include a complimentary Vaseline Gluta-Hya Smoothing Perfector Serum Burst Lotion, while stocks last.

Purchase here: https://oceanusthelabel.com/collections/oceanus-x-vaseline-collection

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the confident glamour of '80s eveningwear, the collection features luminous ocean blues, intricate hand-embroidered detailing, and eco-conscious materials that capture the invigorating spirit of a summer spent by the sea. Because when your skin looks this good, it deserves the perfect dress to show it off.

"Out of Office Skin is about trading deadlines for golden hour and pairing your softest, silkiest skin with the wardrobe that makes summer feel effortless. Gluta-Hya Smoothing Perfector Serum Burst Lotion delivers visibly smoother, more radiant skin with a lightweight formula that absorbs in just five seconds. Partnering with Oceanus brings that feeling to life, combining beautifully crafted holiday fashion with skincare that helps you look and feel your most confident all summer long." - Chiara Posca,Vaseline UK Brand Lead

A summer of smooth, perfected skin

Powered by patented Gluta-Hya technology, Gluta-Hya Smoothing Perfector Serum Burst Lotion delivers the efficacy of a concentrated serum in a lightweight, fast absorbing lotion that feels instantly refreshing on skin however hot the weather thanks to its unique texture that transforms into water droplets on contact with skin.

The formula combines AHA, BHA, and PHA exfoliators with proprietary GlutaGlow technology and 4D Hyaluronic Acid to visibly refine texture in just 7 days and improve radiance by 55% in 14 days. With up to 100% of users reporting smoother skin in 7 days, it's your shortcut to Silk Skin this summer.

"Oceanus dresses are made for memory-making moments, and the ultimate finishing touch is Silk Skin, which makes partnering with Vaseline Gluta-Hya Smoothing Perfector Serum Burst Lotion a match made in heaven. Every dress is designed to capture that euphoric summer feeling, and nothing pairs better with that than bare, glowing skin." - Hannah Attalah, Founder & Creative Director, Oceanus

Vaseline X Oceanus Out of Office edit is available now, with prices from £176, and available from https://oceanusthelabel.com/collections/oceanus-x-vaseline-collection.

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Smoothing Perfector Serum Burst Lotion, RRP £12.99, is available now from Sainsbury's, Boots, and Amazon.

* In vitro test. GLUTA-HYA antioxidant ingredients shown to have 10x stronger antioxidant performance vs. Vitamin C

About Vaseline

Since introducing the world to its Original Healing Jelly over 150 years ago, Vaseline has been committed to caring for all skin. As the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for pure petroleum jelly, Vaseline is trusted by both medical professionals and households around the world. Vaseline believes skin health is a right, not a privilege, and is on a mission to make healthy skin accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Through its Vaseline Verified platform, the brand celebrates real-life, community-proven uses of Vaseline Jelly, from everyday skincare essentials to practical hacks trusted across generations. From preventing chafing to protecting feet against blisters and shoe bites, these time-tested uses continue to show up where it matters most.

www.vaseline.com/uk/home.html

Contact:

doveuk@seengroup.com

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