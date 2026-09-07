KuCoin Launches KCUSD to Unlock Greater Capital Efficiency for Stablecoin Holders

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KCUSD, an Earn product with daily yields supported by real-world assets, designed to turn idle stablecoin balances into productive capital. Available to eligible retail, high-net-worth and institutional users, KCUSD will initially support subscriptions from as little as 1 USDT, USDC or USDG, with no subscription fee and same-asset redemption options. KCUSD will launch with a dynamic base APR of up to 4% and allow users to begin earning simply by holding KCUSD. Returns will be credited daily and automatically added to users' KCUSD balances, enabling daily compounding without manual reinvestment. By combining its current yield-generating capabilities with planned future collateral utility, KCUSD aims to improve capital efficiency and advance yield-bearing assets as a core component of crypto market infrastructure. Eligible users who participate with qualifying new funds during the initial launch period may receive a promotional APR of up to 6%.

Stablecoins underpin much of the liquidity in digital asset markets, yet substantial balances remain idle in trading accounts to meet margin requirements or capture time-sensitive opportunities. Allocating those assets to traditional staking or standalone Earn products can interrupt their trading utility, while keeping them immediately available often means forgoing potential yield. This inefficiency is particularly significant for institutions, market makers, professional trading firms and high-net-worth users that maintain large stablecoin balances over extended periods. KCUSD initially addresses the yield side of this challenge through a straightforward hold-to-earn model, while its planned future integration as margin is intended to further reduce the trade-off between earning returns and retaining trading utility.

"Digital asset markets are entering a new phase in which infrastructure will be measured not only by the access and liquidity it provides, but by how efficiently capital can be deployed across an always-on financial system," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Our long-term view is that yield, liquidity and risk utility should not remain in separate silos. KCUSD begins by helping users put idle balances to work and is designed to evolve toward broader trading utility. This reflects our vision for a more efficient market architecture that gives institutions and individual users greater flexibility in how they participate in global digital markets."

KCUSD is expected to become an infrastructure layer connecting liquidity, asset productivity and risk management across the KuCoin ecosystem. Beginning with yield generation and progressively expanding toward collateral and trading utility, KCUSD reflects a broader evolution in digital finance: stablecoins are shifting from passive settlement assets and idle reserves into productive capital that can support multiple functions across 24/7 markets. By building trusted infrastructure around this transition, KuCoin aims to make capital efficiency a native feature of the digital asset ecosystem and help establish a more integrated foundation for the next generation of global financial markets.

For more information, visit the KCUSD page.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

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