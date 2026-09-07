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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:02
3,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1403,26013:11
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 12:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the 'Company') announces that between 1 September 2026 and 4 September 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 May 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction

Number of Shares repurchased

Weighted average price paid per Share (pence)

Lowest price paid per Share (pence)

Highest price paid per Share (pence)

1 September 2026

88,800

285.4933

282.8000

291.6000

2 September 2026

90,508

276.8927

274.8000

282.4000

3 September 2026

95,200

271.4895

268.8000

273.8000

4 September 2026

92,982

275.2520

273.4000

276.6000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 296,883,200 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 296,883,200 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, moonpig@client.sodali.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.