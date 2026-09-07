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Actusnews Wire
07.09.2026 12:23 Uhr
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CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Release of the amendement to the 2025 Universal Registration Document

RELEASE

Brest, September 07th 2026 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa informs the public that the half-yearly amendment to the 2025 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on September 07th, 2026, under number D. 26-0250-A01.

The French-language Universal Registration Document is available on the company's website at the address below and on the AMF website:

https://www.cm-arkea.com/arkea/banque/assurances/c_8776/fr/documents-d-enregstrement-universels

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's headquarters: 1, rue Louis Lichou, 29480 Le Relecq-Kerhuon.

About the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group

A cooperative and mutualist banking and insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa comprises the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their affiliated local banks, and around forty specialized subsidiaries (including Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, and Suravenir Assurances). It has a workforce of 11,660 employees and 2,500 directors, serves over 5.6 million member-customers, and reports total assets of €211.6 billion. Leveraging its diverse expertise and unique business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in alignment with its status as a mission-driven company (*entreprise à mission*). As a leading financial partner in Brittany and the South-West, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its "Faire 2030" strategic plan to accelerate its growth and transformation, driving a bold strategy fueled by a collective of employees and members united around a shared promise: "With you, with all our might."

Press contact: Solen Deltour - 06 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

cm-arkea.com

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa latest news on social media.

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100083-uk-mise-a-disposition-de-l_amendement-du-document-d_enregistrement-universel-2025.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI braucht Strom
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