BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 4 September 2026 were:

614.74c per share (US cents) - Capital only

615.79c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

454.85p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

455.62p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).