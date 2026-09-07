Mongolia's National Dispatching Centre, its state-owned electricity system operator, has signed power purchase agreements with the winning bidders from the country's first competitive renewable energy auction. The auction awarded 220 MW of solar PV capacity and 135 MW/440 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across five provinces. The five individual lots consisted of four 50 MW solar plus 30 MW/100 MWh BESS projects in the provinces of Bulgan, Uvurkhangai, Govisumber and Dundgovi, and a 20 MW solar plus 15 MW/40 MWh BESS in the province of Khentii. The auction took place earlier this ...

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