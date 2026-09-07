Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has announced the results of the sixth round of the authorization regime for solar PV projects. The 309 approved projects have a combined capacity of 455 MW, comprising 187 projects of 1 MW, 119 projects of 2 MW, and three projects of 10 MW. The tender was heavily oversubscribed, with only 200 MW of capacity originally sought. The selected independent power producers (IPPs) will sell electricity to Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG), the Tunisian state-owned grid operator, under long-term power purchase agreements. The authorization ...

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