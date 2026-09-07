Thermoplastic Polyimide Market worth $0.86 billion in 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Thermoplastic Polyimide Market projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2026 to USD 0.86 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 303 market data tables and 70 figures spread through 346 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Thermoplastic Polyimide Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: 0.56 billion

0.56 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: 0.86 billion

0.86 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 7.4%

Thermoplastic Polyimide Market Trends & Insights:

The industry is driven by the increasing growth of data creation and cloud computing. With more businesses being set up on cloud services and newer technologies like AI and big data, the processing load and heat generation of data centers increase, and they need proper cooling to operate at their best.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global thermoplastic polyimide market in 2025, at 35%, and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.3% between 2026 and 2032.

By product type, the unfilled thermoplastic polyimide segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By form, the resin segment is projected to reach the largest market size by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the electrical and electronics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2032.

By processing technique, the injection molding segment is projected to have the largest market share.

Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the thermoplastic polyimide market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

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The industry is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, high-temperature materials in aerospace and defense applications. As demand grows for lightweight, high-temperature materials in aerospace and defense applications, thermoplastic polyimide is gaining adoption in components exposed to demanding thermal and mechanical conditions. Growing automotive and industrial applications are also increasing the need for materials that provide high-temperature performance, dimensional stability, chemical resistance, and wear resistance while enabling efficient processing.

The electrical & electronics segment, by end-use industry, is projected to hold the largest share in the thermoplastic polyimide market.

The electrical & electronics segment is projected to hold the largest share of the thermoplastic polyimide industry. Demand is supported by the increasing need for high-temperature, dimensionally stable, and electrically reliable materials. Thermoplastic polyimide is used in applications such as connectors, sockets, wire and cable components, optical components, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and other precision electronic components. The growing complexity and performance requirements of electronic and electrical components are further driving the adoption of thermoplastic polyimide in applications exposed to demanding thermal and mechanical conditions. As the electrical and electronics industry continues to expand, demand for high-performance thermoplastic polyimide materials is expected to remain strong.

Resin, by form, is expected to account for the largest market share.

The resin segment, by form, is projected to account for the largest share of the thermoplastic polyimide market. This dominance is supported by the broad use of thermoplastic polyimide resin in injection molding and extrusion to produce complex and high-precision components. The material's high-temperature performance, dimensional stability, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and wear properties support applications across automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and electrical and electronics industries. Thermoplastic polyimide resin is used in components such as bearings, seal rings, thrust washers, oil seals, impellers, wire coatings, films, and precision electronic components. Its ability to maintain performance under elevated temperatures while enabling efficient thermoplastic processing is expected to support continued demand for resin-form thermoplastic polyimide during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the thermoplastic polyimide market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the thermoplastic polyimide market, supported by expanding electrical and electronics, automotive, and advanced manufacturing activities across the region. Increasing investments in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, automotive production, and high-value industrial applications are strengthening demand for high-performance materials. The region also has an established presence of thermoplastic polyimide suppliers and expanding manufacturing capabilities, particularly across China, Japan, and South Korea. These factors, together with increasing adoption of lightweight and high-temperature materials, are expected to support rapid growth of the thermoplastic polyimide market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the thermoplastic polyimide companies are including Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Solver Polyimide (China), Huntsman (US), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Jiangsu Junhua Hpp Co., Ltd. (China), Changzhou Sunchem New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Wanhua Chemical (China), Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Evonik (Germany), Allstar Material (China), Jiangsu Qingquan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China).

Investment Funding

The thermoplastic polyimide market is seeing increasing investment and financing activity among companies in the market and the broader high-performance materials ecosystem. In 2025, Arkema completed EUR 400 million (approximately USD 464.9 million) undated hybrid bond issuance to diversify its financing resources and mainly refinance an existing hybrid bond. The financing activity reflects continued capital access among major specialty materials companies and supports their broader financial capacity for business development and technology investments. Leading thermoplastic polyimide producers are also expanding their product portfolios and application capabilities to address demand for high-performance materials.

Revenue Shift

The thermoplastic polyimide market is witnessing a gradual shift toward higher value and more specialized applications. Mitsui Chemicals states that the application range of AURUM thermoplastic polyimide is expanding across electrical and electronic components, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automotive and transportation parts, industrial machinery, films, and aerospace applications. SABIC has also introduced new EXTEM thermoplastic polyimide grades for emerging optical interconnect applications. Wanhua Chemical has developed thermoplastic polyimide products and production capabilities as part of its specialty engineering materials portfolio, indicating increasing participation from Chinese manufacturers in the thermoplastic polyimide market. These developments indicate growing use of thermoplastic polyimide in applications that require high-temperature performance, dimensional stability, electrical properties, and precision processing.

Company Revenue Share Details

The combined market share of the top five players is estimated at approximately 60-70%, indicating a consolidated market. This level of concentration suggests that although leading vendors maintain strong market positions through diversified product portfolios and technological innovation, no single company has established dominant control, leaving ample opportunities for competition and future consolidation. The top five companies include Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SABIC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc, Wanhua Chemical, and Kingfa Sci. & Tech. The presence of established specialty chemical manufacturers alongside engineering plastics producers reflects the evolving competitive landscape. As demand increases across electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial machinery, and other applications, companies are expected to strengthen their positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and acquisitions.

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