A new SINTEF Industry study estimates secondary silicon recovered from end-of-life crystalline silicon PV modules could support 35.6 GW to 62.9 GW of new solar manufacturing capacity in the European Union by 2040, though researchers say Europe's limited ingot and wafer industry remains the key bottleneck. Nagarajan Somi Ganesan, a researcher at SINTEF Industry, said the European Union could generate between 71.4 kilotons and 125.8 kilotons of secondary silicon from end-of-life crystalline silicon PV waste by 2040, enough to manufacture an estimated 35.6 to 62.9 GW of new PV capacity. SINTEF is ...

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