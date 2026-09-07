Uzbekistan deployed 2,508 MW of PV capacity under its Solar House net metering scheme between April 2023 and August 2026, according to the Uzbek Ministry of Energy. The Solar House program was introduced in April 2023 to encourage households to install solar arrays of up to 50 kW. Under the scheme, residential prosumers receive a state subsidy of UZS 1,000 ($0.08)/kWh for surplus electricity supplied to the grid. The subsidy is calculated monthly based on the positive difference between electricity exported to and imported from the grid, with payments made to participants through a dedicated mobile ...

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