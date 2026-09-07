Detection Technology Oyj: Change in the management of Detection Technology

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 7 September 2026 at 12:45 (EEST)

Change in the management of Detection Technology

Kai Utela, Vice President of Operations and a member of the management group at Detection Technology, will leave his position with the Group on 18 September 2026. He has been responsible for the Group's production and supply chain globally since 2010.

"Kai Utela has successfully led our operations. He has played an important role in developing our global operations as our company has grown. I would like to thank Kai for his valuable contribution to our company and wish him every success in the future," says Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology.

Kalle Pikkujämsä (M.Sc. BioPhysics / Biomedical engineering, born 1974) has been appointed Vice President, Operations and a member of Detection Technology's management group as of 18 September 2026. He joined Detection Technology in 2012. Since 2025, he has served as Director of Customer Services for the EMEIA and Americas regions. Prior to that, he held various leadership and development roles at Detection Technology in after-sales services, product quality, development of assembly processes, and R&D project management. Before joining Detection Technology, he worked in managerial positions at Nokia.

"Kalle has extensive experience with our company and a broad background in various leadership and development roles. His expertise provides an excellent foundation for leading and further developing our global operations. I wish Kalle every success in his new role."

Detection Technology Plc

Further information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Nordea is the company's Certified Advisor under the Nasdaq First North GM rules, +358 9 5300 6774

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.deetee.com