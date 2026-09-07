Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids to develop 700 MW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar PV projects under the build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the power intended for commercial and industrial (C&I) consumption in Odisha. Under the request for selection (RfS), SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with successful bidders. The electricity procured from the projects is planned to be sold to an export-oriented unit (EOU) of a C&I buying entity located in Odisha. SECI will act as an intermediary nodal agency, procuring electricity from selected ...

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