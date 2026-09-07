Serbia's state power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) has published a public call to companies and investors that are looking to sell or jointly develop renewable energy projects. Available details split the call for projects into two categories. The first covers solar plants, wind farms and hybrid projects with an installed capacity of 50 MW or above that can be connected to Serbia's transmission system. Battery storage is not mandatory but inclusion will count towards EPS's evaluation of a project. The utility says it will use a competitive procedure to select projects, giving priority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...