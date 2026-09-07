Zambia's Ministry of Energy has announced that the country's cumulative installed solar PV capacity reached approximately 841 MW by the end of July 2026. "Solar power has grown remarkably from only 88 MW in 2021 to approximately 841 MW in 2026, placing Zambia firmly on course to achieve the target of 1,000 MW of solar generation by the end of this year, in line with the Presidential Directive," the ministry said during a press briefing on the electricity sector. Of the country's installed PV capacity, around 30 MW is currently operating under Zambia's net metering regime, which was launched ...

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